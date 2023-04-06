FloydFest, featuring The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket & more, canceled

Burak Cingi/Redferns

Organizers of Virginia’s FloydFest recently revealed that plans for the fest were up in the air due to problems with their planned location. Well, now they’ve decided to cancel the festival altogether.

This year’s festival, dubbed FloydFest 23: Forever, was supposed to take place July 26-30 in Virginia, featuring The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow and Goose. Original plans called for it to happen at a new location, FestivalPark, but “final permitting and logistical factors” caused organizers to seek an alternative location, which apparently did not work out.

“To ensure that our beloved patrons receive the best FloydFest experience possible, and to protect the FloydFest vibe that means so much to so many, we have made the difficult decision to cancel FloydFest 2023, after a review and thorough vetting of multiple alternative options,” organizers share. “Make zero mistake — FloydFest is not going anywhere. We hope to see each of you, our FloydFest Family, in July 2024, as we christen your new home, FestivalPark.”

Ticket holders have the option of holding on to their tickets for next year, or getting a full refund. Fans have until May 5 to decide which option they are choosing.

