FloydFest, featuring The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket & more, up in the air

Burak Cingi/Redferns

The upcoming FloydFest has hit a snag: The three-day event was supposed to take place July 26-30 in Virginia, featuring The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow and Goose, but organizers just announced that plans are up in the air due to problems with the location.

This year’s fest, dubbed FloydFest 23: Forever, was supposed to take place in a new location, FestivalPark, but apparently things aren’t going as planned.

“Due to final permitting and logistical factors beyond our control, the new FloydFest site, FestivalPark, is not currently viable for a 2023 festival, and we are currently exploring all options,” they write on Instagram, noting, “We will be back with more information on April 6.”

Regardless of what happens this year, they assure fans, “Make zero mistake — FloydFest and its future are strong, and this we do know: We will see each of you, our FloydFest Family, in July 2024, as we christen your new home, FestivalPark.”

