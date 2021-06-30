Flying Cars Are REAL!

We find this scary. Most people can’t drive, never mind fly! A flying car completed a test flight before reporters. AirCar flew for 35 minutes between two Slovakian cities on Monday. When it landed it took less than 3-minutes to transform it back into a car, which was then driven through town. AirCar has spent 40 hours in the air so far and can fly about 600 miles at a height of 82-hundred feet. It has a BMW engine and runs on normal gasoline. The car’s wings fold and run down the sides when it is in car form. Would you want one?