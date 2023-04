Los Angeles radio station QSKY tops the ratings charts by playing the best music with little advertising. When the corporate higher-ups push for more commercials, radio station manager Jeff Dugan (Michael Brandon) refuses to comply, which sends sales manager Regis Lamar (Tom Tarpey) running to the bosses. Dugan quits in defiance, but his loyal disc jockeys — including Mother (Eileen Brennan), Eric Swan (Martin Mull) and the Prince of Darkness (Cleavon Little) — protest with a lock-in.

