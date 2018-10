First Harry Potter’s gross candy (Bertie Bott’s), now gross Skittles! Skittles is making a candy pack designed for you to gag.

A press release says Zombie Skittles will feature traditional fruit flavors and “Should you dare to open this treat, you will find HIDDEN Rotten Zombie flavors mixed into each pack!” Ewwwwwwwwwww!

But you won’t find this scary treat this Halloween, these Skittles won’t be out til 2019.

Would you try them? Have you tried the Bertie Bott’s?