Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi rock inaugural 'Celebrating America' event

Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images

The 2021 inauguration celebrations wrapped up Wednesday night with the primetime special Celebrating America.

The event, which was hosted by Tom Hanks, featured a lineup of top-tier performers, multiple tributes that celebrated the diversity of America, and remarks from the newly sworn in President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Typically, the day’s events are capped off with the official inaugural balls, however, in light of the pandemic, the Celebrating America event took their place this year, which allowed many Americans to tune in to an inspiring night of performances.

Kicking off the exciting night from the elegant steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. was country rock star Bruce Springsteen, who opened up the program with his 1999 record “Land of Hope and Dreams” as “a small prayer for our country.”

Also there to keep things rocking was Jon Bon Jovi. The New Jersey rocker and his backing band appeared from Miami, where they performed The Beatles‘ iconic hit “Here Comes the Sun” on a boardwalk in Miami as blue clouds gave way to the sun peaking through.

Before the Foo Fighters delivered a timely production of their song “Times Like These,” they were introduced by Mackenzie Adams, a lively kindergarten teacher who went viral for her creative lessons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band’s founder, Dave Grohl, shared that there’s a teacher in his life that holds a very special place in his heart — his mother, Virginia, who was one for 35 years and was “a mentor for her students, remembered long after their graduation.” He dedicated the performance to Adams, and teachers everywhere for continuing to “enlighten our nation’s kids every day.”