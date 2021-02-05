Food for Love virtual benefit concert to feature Jackson Browne, David Byrne, John Densmore & more

Courtesy of Food for Love

A star-studded virtual charity concert called Food for Love will take place on Valentine’s Day Eve, February 13, and will raise money to help feed hungry people in New Mexico.

The performance lineup for the event includes Jackson Browne, ex-Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, Doors drummer John Densmore, The Grateful Dead‘s Mickey Hart and dozens of others.

The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET on February 13, and will stream at FoodforLove.org and the Food for Love YouTube channel. The program will be available for viewing for 48 hours after it first airs.

Other performers taking part in the show include Lyle Lovett, The Chicks, Steve Earle, X‘s John Doe, Delbert McClinton, Joe Ely, Nathaniel Rateliff, Shawn Colvin and longtime Bob Dylan touring guitarist Charlie Sexton.

A number of celebrities also will make guest appearances, including Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, actress Ali MacGraw, and New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

According to the website, the event will benefit the New Mexico Association of Food Banks and 100% of the proceeds will go toward aiding the hungry. The site adds that the fundraiser “will provide nutritious meals to every county, Native American nation, and pueblo in New Mexico.”

In a post on his official website, Byrne writes about his involvement in the benefit and his connections to some of the other artists on the bill. One of them is the event’s organizer, veteran outlaw country artist Terry Allen, whom Byrne met while working on the 1986 film, True Stories.

David’s also put together a special playlist featuring songs by many of the artists who’ll be performing on the Food for Love show.

By Matt Friedlander

