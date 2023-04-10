Food Network CANCELLING Valerie Bertinelli’s Show!

Valerie Bertinelli says that the upcoming 14th season for her Food Network show Valerie’s Home Cooking will be its last.

The star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of herself promoting the new episodes, which start airing Sunday. She went on to reveal that Food Network informed her last year that the show had been canceled, and she expressed her disappointment over not being clear on what had spurred the decision.

“The bad news is that it’s its final season,” Bertinelli said. “Yeah, Food Network canceled us last summer. I have no idea why. I didn’t say anything last summer because, honestly, I was hoping they would change their mind. (Laughs.) But they have not, so this is it. This is the final season. I have loved making this show. It was such a dream come true. Every single part of it brought me so much joy.”

(HollywoodReporter)