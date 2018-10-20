Food Network Stars Get ‘People’ Magazine Issue

Do you want to get tips, tricks, and insights into your favorite Food Network stars? Check out People magazine.
The special edition features interviews with Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis, Ted Allen, Ina Garten, Trisha Yearwood and more.
The judges from Chopped are also profiled in the issue.
By the way, there are also some pretty decent recipes inside as well.
What’s your favorite Food Network show and/or personality?

