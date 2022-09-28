Food Porn Makes Us Happy

Food porn make us happy.

A recent study from MIT found that a specific part of the brain lights up whenever we see images that portray food in an appealing way.

The “Current Biology” study found that the neurons in the part of the brain that receives and processes visual information also reacts differently depending on the foods we’re looking at.

Subjects also responded slightly more to processed foods rather than to unprocessed ones, so a gooey slice of pizza potentially wakes your brain more than an image of kale or broccoli.

What makes you light up?