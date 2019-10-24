Footage Reveals Jessica Biel Wasn’t A Fan Of ‘NSYNC

Jessica Biel’s words from an old interview had to be a dagger into her husband Justin Timberlake’s back. On Tuesday’s Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon dug up a 1998 interview where Biel shared her apathy toward Timberlake’s group ‘NSYNC. In the clip, Biel was asked about the boy band. Keep in mind, they were the hottest thing going back then. She said, “To be honest, I don’t really listen. I mean, I know of them, of course, and I’ve heard of them and I’ve heard the music. I don’t think I own any of their CDs. I’m not a huge fan. But, I mean, cool, I guess.” After the video played, Biel told Fallon, “I am so screwed now.” What didn’t you like 20 years ago but you love it now?