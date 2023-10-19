Football team FC Barcelona to add Rolling Stones logo to their kit for upcoming El Clásico

Geffen Records

Soccer fans, or football fans to the rest of the world, are about to see a familiar rock logo on the pitch.

The Rolling Stones are teaming with FC Barcelona and Spotify to help promote their new album Hackney Diamonds, which drops Friday, October 20. They’ve just announced a special edition Rolling Stones kit that features the band’s tongue and lips logo on the jersey.

FC Barcelona players will wear the jersey when they play Real Madrid October 28 at the El Clásico match. The women’s team, Barca Femení, will also wear the shirt at their F League match against Sevilla on November 5.

“We are huge football fans and we are grateful that Spotify has brought our tongue and lips logo to the FC Barcelona shirt to celebrate the release of the Stones’ new album, Hackney Diamonds,” the band shares. “We will cheer on the players who will be on the field as well as the fans around the world who will tune in to this iconic match.”

Some lucky fans will be able to get their hands on these unique jerseys. Two exclusive editions will go on sale October 23: One is limited to 1,899 units and another, consisting of just 22 shirts, features the signatures of the starting players on the men and women’s teams.

This isn’t the first sports-related promotion The Stones are doing for Hackney Diamonds. The band has teamed with Major League Baseball for limited-edition white vinyl versions of the new album, which feature pocket jackets with custom art tailored to each of the 30 MLB baseball teams.

