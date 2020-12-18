For $21 You Can Sleep Under the Times Square Ball

Who cares if the streets of New York will be closed this New Year’s Eve. There’s still a chance for you to catch the ball dropping as you’ve never done before. Airbnb and Nasdaq have teamed up for a once in a lifetime NYE experience. For only $21 a lucky pair will be able to have their own private New Year’s Eve party inside a clear dome bedroom atop the Nasdaq building. Space includes a king-size bed, an indoor lounge to celebrate, a $5,000 shopping credit, dining room, reading nook, virtual personal greeting from Mariah Carey and so much more. Now before you book a flight, the listing is for New York residents only, but don’t fret there are other holiday experiences to book on the Airbnb website. This particular stay will go live on the site at 9 a.m. on December 21 on a first come first serve basis. What are your plans for New Year’s Eve?