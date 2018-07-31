For Madonna’s 60th Birthday, She’s Giving Others Presents!

For real…can you believe that Madonna is turning 60!? Amazing! And she’s using the occasion to raise money for a cause close to her heart.

Madonna will try to raise $60,000 for orphans and kids in Malawi.

She has already adopted four children from Malawi. Madonna also established the Raising Malawi Foundation in 2006. The foundation tackles childhood poverty and hardship in the country.

The fundraiser runs through August 31st. You can donate on Madonna’s Facebook page. Madonna’s 60th birthday is on August 16th.