For One Night, We All Wish We Were Jennifer Love Hewitt

Imagine a night of getting drunk with the legendary entertainment icon that is Betty White. Jennifer Love Hewitt got to have that experience.

The actresses worked together on television film The Lost Valentine in 2011, and then again the following year when Betty was tapped to make a one-off appearance in another series starring Hewitt.

Hewitt explained to James Corden: “One night we were filming, and we went out and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going on a date with Betty White.’ It’s the most nervous date I’ve ever been on in my life.”

The two were enjoying pizza and vodka and before she knew it, Hewitt and Betty White were both drunk.

“So, we go to leave and it’s great and then all of the sudden I see that Betty’s sort of going this way (tilting),” the 39-year-old laughed, before emphasizing the grave amount of responsibility she had on her shoulders.

