For Sale: America’s Most Expensive Home (Twice As Big As The White House!)

You won’t complain about not having enough closet space in this house.

A home nicknamed “The One” just hit the market in Bel Air, California for $295 million.

To compare — Amazon’s Jeff Bezos paid $165 million for his Beverly Hills estate in 2020.

The $295 million mega-mansion has panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, downtown Los Angeles, and the San Gabriel Mountains and measures a whopping 105,000 square feet – almost twice as big as the White House.

It has 21 bedrooms, 49 bathrooms, 5 outdoor and indoor swimming pools, a 10,000 square foot sky deck, and a private indoor running track.

Oh and don’t forget — the four-lane bowling alley, 10,000-bottle wine cellar, and garage for 30+ cars.

If you could build your dream house, what are a few “fun” things you would love to include?