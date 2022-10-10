For The Love/Scare Of Haunted Houses! 🕷🦇

While most travelers book trips during the holiday season, there is a sector of people who enjoy the spookiness of Halloween and will travel across the country for the best-haunted houses.
- Pennhurst Asylum in Spring City, Pennsylvania
- The 13th Gate in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Field of Screams in Olney, Maryland
- Bates Motel and Haunted Hayride in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania
- The Dent School House in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights in Florida and California
- Woods of Terror in Greensboro, North Carolina
- Cinema of Horrors Haunted House in Kelso, Washington
- Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- What is the best-haunted house you’ve ever been to?