For The Love/Scare Of Haunted Houses! 🕷🦇

While most travelers book trips during the holiday season, there is a sector of people who enjoy the spookiness of Halloween and will travel across the country for the best-haunted houses.

Pennhurst Asylum in Spring City, Pennsylvania

The 13th Gate in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Field of Screams in Olney, Maryland

Bates Motel and Haunted Hayride in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania

The Dent School House in Cincinnati, Ohio

Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights in Florida and California

Woods of Terror in Greensboro, North Carolina

Cinema of Horrors Haunted House in Kelso, Washington

Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

What is the best-haunted house you’ve ever been to?