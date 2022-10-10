News

By Tracy St. George |

For The Love/Scare Of Haunted Houses! 🕷🦇

While most travelers book trips during the holiday season, there is a sector of people who enjoy the spookiness of Halloween and will travel across the country for the best-haunted houses.

  • Pennhurst Asylum in Spring City, Pennsylvania
  • The 13th Gate in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Field of Screams in Olney, Maryland
  • Bates Motel and Haunted Hayride in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania
  • The Dent School House in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights in Florida and California
  • Woods of Terror in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Cinema of Horrors Haunted House in Kelso, Washington
  • Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • What is the best-haunted house you’ve ever been to?