For those about to chug: New AC/DC-inspired beer available now in US

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Here’s some news that likely will interest AC/DC fans in the U.S. who like to rock out while sipping a brewski or two: A new beer inspired by the legendary Australian band is now being shipped to 33 states.

AC/DC For Those About to Rock Ale was created by high-end collectible company KnuckleBonz in collaboration with the Bay Shore, New York-based Great South Bay Brewing company.

The new brew is a cold-fermented Australian lager made with native Aussie hops and cane sugar, with an alcohol by volume content of 5.9%. The ale, which is the latest offering in KnuckleBonz’s Limited Edition Beverage Series, is described as having “a clean citrusy hop profile, a subtle malty sweetness, and a bright straw color.”

The beer’s name, of course, is a reference to AC/DC’s 1981 album, For Those About to Rock (We Salute You), and the can’s design features a cannon like the one that appears on the record’s cover.

For Those About to Rock Ale can be ordered online via KnuckleBonz’s distribution partner Half Time Beverage.

Last year, KnuckleBonz teamed with the CaliCraft Brewing Company to introduce two other AC/DC-inspired beers: AC/DC PWR UP Juicy IPA and AC/DC TNT Double IPA.

