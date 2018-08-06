Foreigner Announce More Reunion Shows

Foreigner has announced more dates for their reunion shows.

The dates are all in 2018 and are as follows: November 9th Los Angeles, CA, November 10th Rancho, Mirage, CA, November 30th Atlantic City, NJ and December 1st Uncasville, CT.

When asked what current bands Foreigner would like to share the stage with they listed Queens of The Stone Age and the Killers.

Who would you like to see on stage with them? What other bands would you like to see get back together for a reunion show?