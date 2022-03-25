Foreigner donating some proceeds from new Las Vegas residency to Ukrainian relief efforts

Courtesy of Live Nation

Foreigner launches a new eight-show Las Vegas residency tonight at The Venetian Theatre, and the veteran rockers have just announced that, in conjunction with the concerts, they will be partnering with the American Red Cross to help the organization’s Ukrainian relief efforts.

The band will donate $5,000 from each of its residency performances to the cause, and also will encourage fans attending the shows to donate money to American Red Cross reps who will be at the venue.

“The plight of everyone impacted by this conflict is an international tragedy,” says founding Foreigner guitarist and songwriter Mick Jones. “While we face our own ongoing struggles here at home, I am thrilled at the opportunity to work with the American Red Cross in doing our part in the relief efforts.”

He adds, “Our goal is to offer some solace or small comfort to traumatized people in the region. I could think of nothing more American than a gesture of such brotherly love to those who are feeling so displaced and alone in this world right now.”

The Red Cross is providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainians in need both in their own country and to those who have fled to neighboring countries during Russian’s military invasion. International crisis responders have been deployed by the Red Cross to Poland, Moldova, Hungary and Romania to provide relief. Visit RedCross.org for more info.

Foreigner’s Las Vegas residency show features a full performance of the band’s chart-topping 1981 album, 4, in honor of its 40th anniversary. The rockers also will play many of their other hits during the concert.

Tickets are available for now at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, at Venetian Resort box offices or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469. The engagement runs through April 9.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.