Mark Ronson produced a video with several music celebrities to convince the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to induct Foreigner. You’ll hear from Josh Homme, Dave Grohl, Jack Black, Chad Smith, and Ronson himself. Then Jack Black wraps it up. Of Note: Ronson is the stepson of Foreigner founder, Mick Jones. Foreigner is nominated this year. He just revealed he’s been battling Parkinson’s disease for years.