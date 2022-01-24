Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening to open for Kid Rock on 2022 tour

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images; Gary Miller/Getty Images

Well-known veteran rock acts Foreigner and Grand Funk Railroad, as well as Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, will be opening for Kid Rock on various dates of his just announced 2022 Bad Reputation Tour of the U.S.

The Michigan rocker’s 25-date trek kicks off April 6 in Evansville, Indiana, and is scheduled to run through a September 16-17 stand in the Detroit suburb of Clarkston, Michigan.

Grand Funk Railroad will be Kid Rock’s special guest at nearly all of the concerts during the first portion of the tour, spanning from April 6 through a June 18 show in Raleigh, North Carolina, with the exception of gigs on May 20 in Louisville, Kentucky, and May 21 in Nashville, which will feature Jason Bonham‘s Led Zeppelin tribute group as the support act.

Starting at a June 24 concert in The Woodlands, Texas, Foreigner will take over as the special guest for the remainder of the tour.

Foreigner guitarist/songwriter Mick Jones, whose band previously hit the road with Kid Rock in 2015, says, “We are so looking forward to touring again with our good friend Kid Rock. Our 2015 tour across the US introduced Foreigner to a whole new audience and I will never forget the wonderful times we had with him on his ten show sold out run in Detroit.”

He adds, “I wrote ‘Dirty White Boy’ as a tribute to Elvis, but it also serves as a tribute to Kid Rock. I look forward to dedicating that song to him every night during the tour.”

The launch of the trek will coincide with the release of a new Kid Rock album called Bad Reputation. Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public this Friday, January 28, at 10 a.m. ET local time via Ticketmaster.

