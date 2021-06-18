Foreigner kicking off major US tour next week

Credit: Krishta Abruzzini

Foreigner fans have been waiting for a tour like this to come into their lives! The veteran rockers’ first trek since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 will feature over 120 concerts and will stop in 16 countries through the next year.

The tour gets underway with a 71-date U.S. leg that will visit 42 states. It kicks off Thursday, June 24, in Ottumwa, Iowa, and is mapped out all the way through a November 20 concert in Pensacola, Florida.

The stateside outing includes a series of six orchestral shows running from late September to mid-October. Check out a list of the band’s confirmed dates at ForeignerOnline.com.

“Live music is at the heart of what we do and I’m thrilled to be back on the road and visiting so many places over the next year,” founding Foreigner guitarist, songwriter and band leader frontman Mick Jones says. “Looking forward to seeing you all out there.”

Adds frontman Kelly Hansen, “I am so looking forward to getting our feet back on stage and the crowd in front of us! I have read and heard so much about how people want to get back to live music. It’s such a part of the fabric of who we are and we can’t wait to get out there and reclaim this piece of our lives. Can’t wait to rock it out!”

Foreigner recently underwent a lineup change, as longtime multi-instrumentalist Thom Gimbel retired from the group and has been replaced by guitarist/backing singer Luis Carlos Maldonado.

