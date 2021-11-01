Foreigner, Rob Thomas among stars performing at 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Krishta Abruzzini; Randall Slavin

Foreigner and Rob Thomas will help bring some holiday cheer to the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will air live on NBC from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 25.

The veteran rockers will be featured on “The House of Marvelous Milestones” float, sponsored by New York Life, while the Matchbox Twenty frontman will appear on the Hallmark Channel’s “Heartwarming Holiday Countdown” float.

Among the other music artists scheduled to appear or perform during the parade are rapper Nelly, R&B singer Kelly Rowland, pop singer-songwriter Andy Grammer, Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth, The Late Show band leader Jon Batiste, and country stars Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Chris Lane.

The annual New York City event will be hosted by Today show co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker.

In other news, Foreigner has a series of upcoming 2021 U.S. shows, scheduled from a concert this Thursday, November 4, in Corbin, Kentucky, through a November 21 performance in Estero, Florida. The latter gig is a previously reported benefit show headlined by John Fogerty that will raise money for The Charity Pro’s organization.

In addition, Foreigner will play a special livestream concert on November 11 exclusively for Barclays Bank US Mastercard members who have AARP Credits Cards. You can visit AARPcreditcard.com to find out how to become a member.

Thomas, meanwhile, recently released a holiday album titled Something About Christmas Time.

