Foreigner, Rob Thomas among stars performing at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Courtesy of Macy’s

Just a reminder that Foreigner and Matchbox Twenty‘s Rob Thomas are among the music stars that will be performing at the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which airs live Thursday on NBC from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET.

The veteran rockers will be featured on “The House of Marvelous Milestones” float sponsored by New York Life. According to a post on their Facebook page, the band will perform at 10:27 a.m. ET.

As for Thomas, he’ll appear on the Hallmark Channel’s “Heartwarming Holiday Countdown” float, and will sing a tune from his new holiday album, Something About Christmas Time.

Neither Foreigner nor Thomas have ever performed before at the Macy’s parade. Rob tells ABC Audio that he and his wife are equally thrilled that he’ll be part of the historic New York City holiday event.

“I’m stoked…my wife, growing up in Queens, [New York], that’s been her entire life,” Rob says. “Christmas starts when Santa Claus goes past Macy’s, then, from that moment on for her, it’s the holidays.”

He adds, “I’m excited about doing it and I’m excited about doing it on the Hallmark float. That’s huge! That’s serious Christmas, right there. I am knee-deep in Christmas at that point!”

As for the connection between the Hallmark Channel and Rob, one of the songs on his album — an updated version of his 2003 tune “A New York Christmas” — appears in the new Hallmark holiday film A Royal Queens Christmas.

Other musical artists scheduled to appear or perform during the parade include Nelly, R&B singer Kelly Rowland, pop singer-songwriter Andy Grammer, Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth, and country stars Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Chris Lane.

Visit Macy.com for more parade details.

