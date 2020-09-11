Foreigner, Robert Plant, David Crosby & more featured on Capitol Theatre's anniversary livestream

Courtesy of The Capitol Theatre

Dozens of artists, including Foreigner, Led Zeppelin‘s Robert Plant and David Crosby, will be featured on a livestream this weekend celebrating the eighth anniversary of the reopening of The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.

The 12-hour online event, which will feature a mixture of archival footage, live performances and special appearances, kicks off this Saturday, September 12, at 1 p.m. ET. You can watch via the streaming site Fans.com.

Other artists featured on the stream include The Black Crowes, The Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir and Phil Lesh, Hot Tuna, ex-Allman Brothers Band singer/guitarist Warren Haynes, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Taj Mahal and many more.

Plant will be featured performing with his current backing band The Sensational Shape Shifters; Crosby will be accompanied by his side group The Lighthouse Band; Weir will be joined by Haynes, Grace Potter and late Rolling Stones touring sax player Bobby Keys; and Lesh will be shown playing with a variety of musical friends.

A portion of the proceeds raised will benefit NIVA, which supports independent music venues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Capitol Theatre first opened as a concert hall in the ’70s, and continued to hold shows off and on during the ’80s and ’90s. It was renovated and reopened in September 2012.

By Josh Johnson and Matt Friedlander

