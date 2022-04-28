Foreigner, Rod Stewart, Aerosmith, The Who among artists taking part in Live Nation’s $25 ticket promotion

Courtesy of Live Nation

Over 200 artists, including Foreigner, Rod Stewart, Aerosmith and The Who, are taking part in Live Nation’s 2022 Concert Week promotion, which will offer $25 tickets to shows across North American throughout the summer.

Among the many, many other participating tours are Alanis Morissette, Alice Cooper, Barenaked Ladies, The Beach Boys, The Black Crowes, Bonnie Raitt, Chicago & Brian Wilson, Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe, Devo, The Doobie Brothers, Duran Duran, Elvis Costello, Goo Goo Dolls, James Taylor, Jimmy Buffett, KISS, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Pet Shop Boys, REO Speedwagon & Styx with Loverboy, Roxy Music, Sammy Hagar, Santana & Earth, Wind, & Fire, Sheryl Crow, Steely Dan, Sting, Tears for Fears, Third Eye Blind, UB40 and ZZ Top.

In total, over 3,700 shows will be discounted as part of the promotion.

The $25 Concert Week tickets will be on sale beginning Wednesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. ET, through Tuesday, May 10. For the full list of participating artists and all other info, visit LiveNation.com.

