Foreigner & Styx teaming for the Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour

It looks like Foreigner may have reconsidered hanging up their touring career.

While the band still has a set of 2024 Farewell Tour dates on the books, as well as a final run in Las Vegas, it seems that won’t be the end of their touring life, because they’ve just announced a new summer co-headlining tour with Styx.

The Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour, featuring special guest John Waite, will kick off June 11 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and wrap August 28 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“We’re very excited to be sharing the concert stage with Foreigner and John Waite in the summer of 2024,” Styx’s James “JY” Young shares. “We have previously toured with Foreigner and the result was both bands kicked a** and had a great time doing it.”

Foreigner’s Mick Jones adds, “I am very much looking forward to the band being back on the road with our old friends, Styx. Our ‘Soundtrack Of Summer’ tour ten years ago was a blockbuster … It’ll be a great time had by all.”

The two bands even poke fun at frontman Kelly Hansen’s desire to retire from the road in a video promoting the trek, with Hansen seeming to enjoy retirement, until Styx’s Tommy Shaw sends him a letter convincing him to join them on the road.

A Citi presale for tickets kicks off Monday, December 4, at 10 a.m., with the general onsale launching Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates can be found at foreigneronline.com and styxworld.com.

