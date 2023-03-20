Foreigner’s Kelly Hansen shares the benefits of playing a Las Vegas residency

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

Foreigner is heading to Las Vegas for their residency at The Venetian next week, and for frontman Kelly Hansen, these shows are a totally different experience than the ones they play when they are out on tour.

“The Vegas residency is a casino, and in that sense it’s different because people are coming from all of the country, and in some circumstances all of the world, to one venue to come see you,” he says. “Which is an unusual and unique occurrence for us, which means we’re having a much broader audience at those shows.”

He adds, “I mean, these people make arrangements and spend a lot of time and money and effort to come see us play, so it’s really important that we’re there and not sick, and we’re taking care of ourselves and doing a good show.”

And there are certainly some things he loves about playing Vegas. “For us it’s really great because we can just walk in from the hotel, and we’re very rested, we’re ready for an energetic show,” Hansen shares. “Sometimes, I have to admit, here and there, you know, after five or six shows in a week, that last one you’re going, ‘Oh how am I going to do this show tonight?’”

Foreigner’s Las Vegas residency kicks off Friday, March 24. A complete list of Foreigner dates can be found at foreigneronline.com.

