Forever Your Girl: Paula Abdul to receive honor at 2019 GLAAD Gala San Francisco

Randee St. NicholasPaula Abdul will be honored at the 2019 GLAAD Gala San Francisco later this month.

The "Straight Up" singer, dancer and reality show host will receive GLAAD's Ariadne Getty Ally Award at the September 28 event, in honor of her strong support of the LGBTQ community over the years.

The Ariadne Getty Ally Award is named after San Francisco native and philanthropist Ariadne Getty, a member of GLAAD's Board of Directors. The award was first presented last year, to Alyssa Milano.

“Throughout her remarkable career, Paula Abdul has used her platform to raise awareness for issues affecting the LGBTQ community, especially HIV/AIDS,” says GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement.

“Even in times of heavy stigma, Paula demonstrated true allyship by consistently supporting and advocating for the LGBTQ community," Ellis continued. "Her body of work and philanthropic efforts continue to have a lasting impact on her LGBTQ fans, and we’re proud to honor her contributions to equality and acceptance.”

Paula is currently starring in her own Las Vegas residency, FOREVER YOUR GIRL, at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino Las Vegas. Her next batch of dates starts October 22. She's also rumored to be appearing on Kelly Clarkson's new talk show, along with fellow former American Idol judges Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.