Chicken roasting on an open fire – fried chicken smell nipping at your nose.

KFC is selling a fried chicken-scented log that will fill your home with the smell of 23 herbs and spices.

The log is available while supplies last at walmart.com.

You’ll have to pay $18.99 to get one.

Would you rather pay $19 for the smell of fried chicken or $19 for a bucket of fried chicken?