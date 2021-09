Hidden Valley Ranch is selling treat-sized packets of RANCH DRESSING to give out to trick-or-treaters this year.

Each packet has a half-ounce of ranch. That’s half of what they consider a normal “serving size.”

They’re selling them in bags of 30 on HiddenValley.com. Each bag costs $20, plus $7 shipping. So almost a dollar per packet.

They’re also selling an official Hidden Valley Ranch costume, so adults can dress up as a bottle of ranch dressing for $40. They don’t have kid sizes.