Forget New Year’s Resolutions. Try this

New Years always brings the pressure of making a resolution. Usually, we fall short of the things we want to do especially when it comes to our health.

Experts are saying we shouldn’t make a resolution for the entire year. Instead. we should make weekly goals.

The Monday Resolution is better. You have a natural start of the week to begin adopting good habits. If you mess up along the way, the next Monday is not too far away so you can start over or modify your goals.

The president of “The Monday Campaigns” initiative said, “it makes achieving our health goals more sustainable. New Year’s only comes around once per year, but Mondays come every seven days. You basically get 52 chances a year to stay on track.”

Do like this idea? Is it something you might adopt for 2019?