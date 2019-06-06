Forget tablecloths & bridesmaids: Katy Perry is focused on the "emotional foundation" of marriage

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images

Katy Perry got engaged to Orlando Bloom on Valentine's Day, but the two have yet to hint at a wedding date, or any kind of concrete plans for their nuptials. However, according to Katy, the details of the big day aren't what's really important here.

In an interview with KISS Breakfast, the morning show of the U.K. radio station KISS, Katy was asked how the wedding plans are coming along. She replied, "One step at a time, but definitely, y'know, [I'm] trying to, like, lay the good emotional foundation for the lifetime of commitment -- which is a big deal, you know?"

This will be the second marriage for both Katy and Orlando. She was previously married to Russell Brand, while he was previously married to Miranda Kerr, with whom he shares a son.

Katy's use of phrases like "good emotional foundation" of her relationship dovetails with her new video for "Never Really Over," which shows her engaging in various New Age therapies to deal with a breakup.

Speaking to KISS Breakfast, Katy said the video is "kind of like representative of the last five years of just how I live...y'know, that California hippie, New Age style, where you're just trying to look inwards before going out, y'know?"

