Forget Those Cough Drops!

According to a new study, chocolate might be a better cough suppressant than actual cough medicine.   Researchers in England took over 160 people with coughs and either gave them cough medicine with codeine, or a chocolate-based medicine called “Rococo.”   And 2-days later, the people who used the chocolatey stuff reported a “significant improvement” in their symptoms compared to the people who took normal cough medicine.   A previous study found it might have to do with a certain alkaloid in chocolate that works as a cough suppressant.

Comments