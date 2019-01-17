Forget Those Cough Drops!

According to a new study, chocolate might be a better cough suppressant than actual cough medicine. Researchers in England took over 160 people with coughs and either gave them cough medicine with codeine, or a chocolate-based medicine called “Rococo.” And 2-days later, the people who used the chocolatey stuff reported a “significant improvement” in their symptoms compared to the people who took normal cough medicine. A previous study found it might have to do with a certain alkaloid in chocolate that works as a cough suppressant.