Former Alice Cooper guitarist Kane Roberts to rejoin shock rocker for upcoming US tour

Kane Roberts and Alice Cooper in 1987; Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

After guitarist Nita Strauss announced earlier this week that she was exiting Alice Cooper‘s touring band, the shock rocker has revealed that he’s “welcoming back” Kane Roberts for his September and October tour dates.

The 60-year-old Roberts previously played with Cooper from 1985 to 1988. He lent his talents to a pair of Alice’s studio albums, 1986’s Constrictor and 1987’s Raise Your Fist and Yell, as well as to one track on Cooper’s hit 1989 album, Trash.

“We’ve been friends all this time, and [Kane has] always been one of my favorite guitarists,” Cooper says in a statement. “He’s bringing more muscle to the Detroit Muscle Tour. We’ve always had a swinging door policy where players can come and go, so it’s very exciting to get back on stage with Kane. The fans are in for a real treat at these shows. It’s gonna be a blast.”

Roberts make up a three-guitar attack that also includes Ryan Roxie and Tommy Henriksen.

Strauss, who began playing with Cooper in 2014, announced Monday in a social media post that she was leaving his group and that she also was canceling her solo plans for the rest of the year.

“There is no drama whatsoever and my touring year is still VERY full,” she wrote. “In fact, I’m on a flight straight into the next adventure as I post this, and I’ll be on stage again much sooner than you think! But that’s news for another day.”

Cooper’s U.S. tour kicks off September 7 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and runs through an October 8 show in Henderson, Nevada.

Alice also will be appearing at the Comicpalooza event this Saturday and Sunday in Houston, where he’ll take part in a panel, sign autographs and more.

