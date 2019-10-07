Former 'American Idol' contestants Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner are married

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAThey may not have won American Idol, but they’re winning in love. Season 16 American Idol contestants Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner tied the knot in Garrison, Texas over the weekend.

People has the details of the Saturday nuptials, which took place at the venue Union Springs in front of 100 guests.

“We wanted a small, intimate wedding with close friends and family,” Gabby told People before the big day. “We can’t wait to have everyone we love under one roof to help send us off into this new season.”

The two wanted a “rustic” theme and chose Cade’s native Texas as the setting.

“Texas is such a perfect backdrop for the start of our marriage,” Gabby said. “The setting of our wedding in the woods really influenced the décor and feel of our big day.”

Fellow American Idol season 16 contestants were also guests at the wedding. Caleb Lee Hutchinson was one of Cade’s groomsmen and Catie Turner was also there. Judge Katy Perry commented on Gabby's Instagram post from the big day, writing, "Match made in heaven and on @americanidol GOD BLESS YOU TWO."

Cade, 23, and Gabby, 19, got engaged in March of this year during a trip to Los Angeles. Cade proposed in the same hotel room where they first met while shooting American Idol.

