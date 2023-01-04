Former assistant explains how John Lennon “used” Yoko Ono to break up the Beatles

Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

For years Beatles fans have blamed John Lennon’s wife Yoko Ono for breaking up the band, but a source close to the couple believes she was a scapegoat and Lennon is to blame for it.

Dan Richter, an 83-year-old artist and mime who lived with John and Yoko, working as their personal assistant from 1969 to 1973, reveals in a new interview with The Telegraph that he thinks John “used Yoko to help him break up The Beatles.”

“At that point John wanted The Beatles over with … It was a big problem for him: how do you break up The Beatles?” he shares. “They were worth millions of dollars [and] Paul was going to go on forever.”

Richter first shared his thoughts on the subject in the new podcast British Scandal – The Ballad of Yoko and John, but elaborates on it in The Telegraph interview, giving a prime example of how Lennon allegedly used his wife. He says that during the recording of Abbey Road, while Yoko was recovering from a car crash, John placed her “in this gigantic brass bed, all covered in white in a white night dress, right in the middle of the studio” in order to anger his bandmates.

“So sitting at the [mixing] board all you’re looking at is Yoko in a bed. The rest of the band were just appalled,” Richter shares. “John had decided he wasn’t going anywhere or doing anything without Yoko. So there she was, in bed in the studio.”

