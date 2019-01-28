Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel Forms Legal Defense Fund to Fight Suspension

Suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel lost power over his department’s handling of the Parkland school shooting. Now with the first anniversary of the masacre looming on Valentine’s Day,

Israel has launched a legal defense fund to fight the efforts by Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove him permanently from office.

“Our position is that the voters of Broward County are responsible for deciding who is their sheriff, not the governor,” Israel’s attorney, Ben Kuehne, told the Miami Herald.

Governor DeSantis had promised that if elected the first thing he would do is remove Israel because several his deputies, including School Resource Officer Scot Peterson, failed to engage the gunman, Nikolas Cruz, while he was inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Many survivors and parents say the Broward County Sheriff’s Office’s inaction cost lives.

Months after the shooting, Israel changed the office’s active shooter policy in response to the criticism. The policy in place on the day of the shooting used the language “officers may confront the shooter.” Now the policy states officers “will” engage the shooter.

Seventeen people were killed in the Valentine’s Day 2018 mass shooting and more than a dozen others were wounded.

DeSantis replaced Israel with Sgt. Gregory Tony, who will serve the county until 2020 when Israel’s second term is set to expire.

Israel’s lawyer says it should be up to the voters to choose the Broward County sheriff, not the governor.

62 year-old Israel is a two-term democrat sheriff and a 30-year law enforcement veteran.

Israel was suspended January 11th for alleged neglect of duty and incompetence related to the BSO response to the MSD shooting on Feb. 14th.

Instead of disappearing after he was fired by the Governor, disgraced Sheriff Israel is trying to raise money for a legal defense fund. Anyone who donates is just another corrupt Broward democrat that’s afraid of being exposed. No hiding from me.#Fixit https://t.co/x2tvnI5hdn — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) January 27, 2019

Israel could be reinstated if the Republican-controlled Legislature decides to reverse DeSantis’ decision. However, most political observers see that as extremely unlikely.

His attorney has not revealed how much the fund has raised so far.