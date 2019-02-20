Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel Still Fighting Suspension

With his finances dwindling since his suspension as Broward’s top cop by Governor Ron DeSantis on Jan. 11, 2019, former Sheriff Scott Israel is still waging a legal battle in Tallahassee to get his job back.

Israel’s attorney asked the state Tuesday in Tallahassee to limit “emotional evidence” at the upcoming trial where he’ll seek to win back his job. Attorney Benedict Kuehne said during the 20-minute procedural hearing, “I’m hopeful that this proceeding will focus on the allegations and the facts as opposed to the community interest in this matter.”

Israel attorney

The governor’s attorney, Nick Primrose, said that by law a county sheriff is the “conservator of the peace,” so there may be some witnesses or evidence that does have an emotional aspect to it but “this does go directly to his duty as elected sheriff.”

The special master appointed by the Senate, J. Dudley Goodlette, agreed with DeSantis’ attorney saying he would like to hear as much testimony as possible.

EO 19-14 Notice of Prehearing Conference, Hearing, and Relevant Deadlines

In addition, if the legal challenge fails at the final hearing in Tallahassee on April 8th, Israel still plans to run again in 2020 against the new Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony who is also a democrat. DeSantis appointed him to replace Israel based on his experience as a former veteran of the Coral Springs police department and his experience with active shooter training.