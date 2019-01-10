Former Broward SOE Brenda Snipes May Still Get her Job Back

A Federal Court has just ruled partially in favor of former Broward Supervisor of Elections Dr. Brenda Snipes providing her a preliminary injunction in the due process case she filed against former Governor Scott who fired her in November after she tendered her resignation for January first.

The federal judge in Tallahassee yesterday ruled that former Governor Rick Scott went too far in suspending elections supervisor Snipes.

Scott took action over her handling of the recount after November’s election. But the court is asking for exact circumstances and evidence surrounding Snipes’ alleged malfeasance.

The judge did not reinstate Snipes, but he ordered she get a chance to make her case for reinstatement to Governor Ron DeSantis.

Read the Federal Court decision 1.9.19-Order-by-Judge-Walker

Despite a victory in court, Snipes still might not get her job back.