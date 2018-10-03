Former BSO Deputy Peterson Asked to Testify Before MSD Shooting Panel, Will he Show?

A week from today a showdown is scheduled to happen between a Florida sheriff and a disgraced, retired BSO deputy.

Scot Peterson, the Broward Sheriff’s deputy under criminal investigation for not engaging the gunman during the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, is scheduled to give testimony at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 before a fact-finding commission investigating the killings. The panel is chaired by Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

But Peterson may not show up, due to the fact he is under criminal investigation by the state for his conduct.

Under the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, a person cannot be forced to give testimony that could be used against him in a criminal case.

If Peterson does not appear before the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Commission on Oct. 10, he could be brought before a judge, Gualtieri said.

The commission has the right under law to ask a Broward Circuit Court judge to force Peterson to testify, or give a good reason as to why he should not be held in contempt of court for refusing to answer the panel’s questions.

Gualtieri said he hopes Peterson will “do the right thing,” and appear before the commission.

The commission has been sharing information with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which was ordered by Gov. Rick Scott in late February to review law enforcement’s response to the Parkland school shooting.

The panel is tasked with providing a report to the state Legislature by Jan. 1 outlining systemic failures in mental health care, school policies, and police response surrounding the massacre of 17 students and educators.

