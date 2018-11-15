Former BSO Deputy Scot Peterson on Hot Seat Today

The Broward County Sheriff’s deputy who was assigned to Stoneman Douglas High School on the day of a shooting that left 17 people dead is being called a coward.

Members of the commission investigating the massacre reviewed video and photos that showed Scot Peterson failed to enter a school building and confront the shooter.

Peterson is scheduled to testify before the commission today at the BB&T Center. Peterson is likely to plead the fifth because he may face criminal charges.

