Former BSO Deputy Scot Peterson on Hot Seat Today

The Broward County Sheriff’s deputy who was assigned to Stoneman Douglas High School on the day of a shooting that left 17 people dead is being called a coward.
Members of the commission investigating the massacre reviewed video and photos that showed Scot Peterson failed to enter a school building and confront the shooter.
Peterson is scheduled to testify before the commission today at the BB&T Center. Peterson is likely to plead the fifth because he may face criminal charges.

