Former deputy charged for selling department-issued firearm

A former deputy with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is facing criminal charges, including grand theft after pawning his department-issued firearm, according to police.

Michael Benjamin Hocker, 50, submitted his resignation last week but staff members could not find his gun among his belongings prompting an investigation.

Hocker admitted to pawning his Glock to Carrol Collins Pawn Shop in Fort Pierce for $150 last March, according to the arrest report.

After initial transaction, the pawn shop went into default and sold it to another man in June for $319.99.

The department who purchased the weapon for $479 issued it to Hocker in February of this year.

He faces charges of grand theft of a firearm, giving false information to a pawnbroker, and dealing in stolen property.

