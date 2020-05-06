Former Disney Employee Calls Kobe Bryant ‘Sweet’, Demi Lovato ‘Kind’, and Nic Cage ‘CREEPY’!

Isn’t the first rule of working at Disney, “Don’t spill the beans, don’t give away secrets, keep the magic alive?!” I’m sure that’s not it word for word, but that is what I would think it would be. I’m going to assume this former employee will not be allowed back even for a visit! She broke the code!

This former Disney employee went on TikTok and gave her honest opinions of the celebrities she met. Here’s what she had to say . . .

Will Ferrell: “He is very cool. A very nice man.”

Jason Derulo: “Does not know lyrics to Christmas songs and he had to write the lyrics on his hand. It was kind of embarrassing.”

Bradley Steven Perry from “Good Luck Charlie”: “This kid was a little [A-hole].”

Mark Wahlberg: “Just as handsome in person as he is in photographs and he is also a very nice man.”

Nicolas Cage: “Creepy. He looks like a vampire. He looks like he glows in the dark and he was a little weird.”

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon: “Awful. I had to deal with both of them separately. She is an absolute diva and he is an absolute diva and I hope that no cast member has to deal with these monsters ever again.”

Jason Earles from “Hannah Montana”: “He was actually a really nice guy.”

Mary J. Blige: “Talented. Brilliant. Amazing. Show-stopping. Queen. She was the nicest person ever and she sings amazing live.”

Demi Lovato: “Very kind. She was also a great singer live. Loved her.”

Ross Lynch: “He was fresh off of ‘Teen Beach Movie’ when he came into the park and, uh, he was lovin’ all the attention. He was all over it! And he was very annoying. I’m sorry.”

Kobe Bryant: “He was so sweet and his family was so sweet. They were beautiful and I’m really sad that he’s gone.”