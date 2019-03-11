Former Everglades High School Student Arrested After Making Threats Towards School

Authorities in Mirmar, Florida have arrested a 28-year-old man who reportedly made threats towards a high school.

The incident occurred Monday around 9:30 am at Everglades high school near Southwest 172nd Avenue and Bass Creek Road.

Investigators say, Javary Meriwether, a former student of Everglades High School, allegedly threatened to shoot up the campus.

While authorities did find that the threat was non-credible, Meriwether was still taking into custody.

A former Everglades High student has been arrested for threatening to “shoot up” his former school. Although no credible threat exists, we have increased police presence in & around our high schools to help ease concerns & provide a greater sense of security for students/staff. pic.twitter.com/bu7RgkBG0O — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) March 11, 2019

The charges against Meriwether are unclear at this time, however, he was scheduled to appear in bond court on Monday afternoon.