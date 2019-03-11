Former Everglades High School Student Arrested After Making Threats Towards School

Authorities in Mirmar, Florida have arrested a 28-year-old man who reportedly made threats towards a high school.

The incident occurred Monday around 9:30 am at Everglades high school near Southwest 172nd Avenue and Bass Creek Road.

Investigators say, Javary Meriwether, a former student of Everglades High School, allegedly threatened to shoot up the campus.

While authorities did find that the threat was non-credible, Meriwether was still taking into custody.

The charges against Meriwether are unclear at this time, however, he was scheduled to appear in bond court on Monday afternoon.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

New Bill Calls for Additional Tax on Drink Containers to Encourage People to Recycle $77 Million Worth of Cocaine Seized at the Port of New York/Newark Authorities are Searching for Woman in Alleged Attempted Kidnapping Domestic Dispute Ends with Woman Shooting her Husband Florida Mother Stabbed her Daughter to Death to “Prevent her from Having Sex” DNC Snubs Miami for Milwaukee to Host National Convention
Comments