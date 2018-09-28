Former First Lady Heads to Miami to Rally Votes

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will join some celebrity guests to encourage Miami residents to vote in the upcoming November election.

Singers Faith Hill and Kelly Rowland and rapper Fat Joe will join her Friday at the University of Miami event that’s free to the public.

Are you in Miami?!! Join @MichelleObama and @KeeganMKey today at 4pm at the University of Miami! https://t.co/GwHM1gK9xo — Elisa Key (@TheElisaKey) September 28, 2018

Guests must have a ticket to attend.

.@MichelleObama is in Miami today to talk about the importance of voting on our democracy Join her, @KELLYROWLAND, & @FaithHill as they make sure that every eligible American casts their vote on November 6th. https://t.co/H8Bmbbt6gJ — For Our Future FL (@ForOurFutureFL) September 28, 2018

Obama recently launched “When We All Vote,” a national, nonpartisan not-for-profit organization saying she’s on a mission to change the culture around voting and increase participation in elections.

Obama says she’s not doing this to campaign for any candidate or tell anyone how to vote…just advising people to exercise their right to vote.

Instead, she said she wants people to understand why every single vote matters and to make voting a priority no matter how busy they are.

