Former First Lady Heads to Miami to Rally Votes

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will join some celebrity guests to encourage Miami residents to vote in the upcoming November election.

Singers Faith Hill and Kelly Rowland and rapper Fat Joe will join her Friday at the University of Miami event that’s free to the public.

Guests must have a ticket to attend.

Obama recently launched “When We All Vote,” a national, nonpartisan not-for-profit organization saying she’s on a mission to change the culture around voting and increase participation in elections.

Obama says she’s not doing this to campaign for any candidate or tell anyone how to vote…just advising people to exercise their right to vote.

Instead, she said she wants people to understand why every single vote matters and to make voting a priority no matter how busy they are.

The post Former First Lady Heads to Miami to Rally Votes appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Everybody Survives Plane’s Crash-Landing in Pacific Lagoon Watch LIVE: Senate Judiciary Committee Vote on Judge Kavanaugh Moved to 1:30 Judge Kavanaugh: This Process is “Search and Destroy and National Disgrace” Erin Brockovich to Visit Treasure Coast to Fight Toxic Algae WATCH: Live Coverage of Judge Kavanaugh Hearing Feds Give Florida More Than $50-Million Dollars To Fight Opioid Crisis
Comments