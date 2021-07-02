Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett debuts “Wingbeats,” lead single from upcoming studio album

Credit: Tina Korhonen

Ex-Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett has released the first single from his forthcoming studio album, Surrender of Silence, which is due out on September 10.

The track, “Wingbeats,” combines African rhythms and musical elements with melodic pop and prog-rock influences. The song is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, while a companion music video has premiered on YouTube.

Hackett shares vocals on “Wingbeats” with his sister-in-law, Amanda Lehmann, as well as with Pink Floyd session and touring singer Durga McBroom and her sister, Lorelei.

The video includes footage of indigenous African people, wildlife, and beautiful scenic landscapes from the continent.

As previously reported, Surrender of Silence is an 11-track collection offering an eclectic mix of World Music genres, including Russian classical music as well as sounds of the Far East, Africa and more. The album is scheduled to arrive less than eight months after Hackett’s previous studio effort, the classical-inspired acoustic instrumental project Under a Mediterranean Sky, which was released in January.

Surrender of Silence can be pre-ordered now, and will be available in various formats and configurations. Visit HackettSongs.com for more details.

