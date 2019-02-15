Former Local High School Coach Arrested on Child porn Charges

Authorities in Fort Lauderdale have arrested a former high school coach after they found evidence of child porn on his computer.

32-year-old Nicholas Gullman appeared in court Thursday on 19 counts of child porn possession.

Investigators reported that they found around 50 images of young boys either posing naked or engaging in sex acts on Gullman’s computer.

They also reported that they found several images of boys in a locker room in various stages of dressed and undressed.

Records show Gullman was a volunteer hockey coach at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale until 2018. It is unclear if any of the images were from students at the school.