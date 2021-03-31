Former Macy’s Converted Into High School

Remember when you were in high school and wished you could spend all day at the mall? Well, the students of one Vermont high school are doing exactly that.

Downtown Burlington High School in Burlington, VT just opened its new facility – inside a former Macy’s department store.

The school opened earlier this month – complete with working escalators, glass-enclosed classrooms, and backlit shelves.

Some touches of the old Macy’s store remain – like a giant Levi’s ad in the middle of one classroom or a Michael Kors logo in the cafeteria. The store’s warehouse has been converted into a gym.

The school has leased the store for the next three years while a new school is built.

With so many retail stores going bankrupt, will we see more repurposing like this? What should be done with old mall buildings?

(USAToday)